ALH vaccine clinic

An Athens-Limestone Hospital staff member administers the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the hospital's community clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church. More than 1,000 seniors received their vaccine at the clinic last week. 

 Courtesy Photo

Athens-Limestone Hospital is closing the COVID Vaccine Clinic Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the prediction of inclement weather, according to ALH Marketing Director Felicia Lambert. 

Lambert said everyone with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible. 

"We request that you avoid calling the hospital so that our scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled," Lambert said.

Those who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within the vaccination window, she said. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you