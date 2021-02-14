Athens-Limestone Hospital is closing the COVID Vaccine Clinic Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16, due to the prediction of inclement weather, according to ALH Marketing Director Felicia Lambert.
Lambert said everyone with an appointment will be called and rescheduled as soon as possible.
"We request that you avoid calling the hospital so that our scheduling team can dedicate their time to get all appointments rescheduled," Lambert said.
Those who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling to ensure they are within the vaccination window, she said.
