Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Athens-Limestone Public Library closed to the public March 20 and has remained closed since. However, staff have continued looking for ways to continue offering service and are now offering curbside pickup of books and other materials.
Library patrons can put items on hold through the library website, then call to arrange a time to pick them up. Library staff will bring the books to their vehicle and scan their library card, providing contactless delivery.
“People are used to getting curbside delivery of groceries and take-out food these days. Well, this is literary take-out. This is food for the soul during this difficult time,” says Laura Poe, the library’s interim director.
She was inspired to develop the curbside pickup service after seeing what other libraries around the country were doing.
Besides curbside pickup, the library also offers free ebooks and digital audiobooks through its membership in Camellia Net, Alabama’s statewide digital library.
The curbside pickup service will continue as long as the library remains closed. No items will be due until the library reopens. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call the library at (256) 232-1233.
