Graveside service for Charles Coleman, 71, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Payne Cemetery in Veto, Alabama. Peoples Funeral Home directing. The body can be viewed 1-4 p.m. Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
June C. Fetters, 71, a resident of Lynnville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. A memorial will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home of Columbia, Tennessee, is assisting with arrangements.
David Glen Carter, 57, of Athens died Sunday at Athens-Limestone Hospital. David was born October 14, 1962, in Madison County, Alabama. David was a minister for 38 years, during which time he served at various churches, the last being at First Baptist Church Athens as the pastor to children …
Larry Grant Helms, 74, of Killen, Alabama, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Florence, Alabama. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Civitan Cemetery, Rogersville, Alabama. No public visitation planned. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, directing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.