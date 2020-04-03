Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, like many residents, is looking forward to the sunny skies forecasted for this weekend. However, he advises everyone to use a bit of common sense when enjoying them.
"We continue to work to provide essential services and provide public safety, but we need your help," Marks said in a weekend message posted Friday. "Let's work together to take care of each other and to take care of our community."
He offered the following tips for those looking to get the most out of their weekend without further spreading COVID-19:
• Enjoy the weekend at home if possible. Hang out in the yard or work on projects around the house;
• Shop local, but send one person from the household at a time;
• For those with children, limit their contact with others as much as possible;
• Maintain a safe distance between yourself and others on walking trails like the Swan Creek Greenway;
• Sanitize your hands and common surfaces regularly;
• Call to check on loved ones; and
• Keep first responders, educators, volunteers, patients and others in your thoughts and prayers.
"We will get through this together, because we are Athens Strong," Marks said. "Thank you to everyone who is going above and beyond to take care of our community."
