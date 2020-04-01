Athens Municipal Court is still operating under the Alabama Supreme Court's order suspending court proceedings.
Starting April 1, Athens municipal court employees will work modified hours.
The municipal courtroom will remain closed to the public.
Those with court-related questions or who need to make court-related payments may call 256-233-8733 during the following hours:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays; and
• 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Questions can also be directed to court@athensal.us.
This directive applies only Athens Municipal Court. It does not apply to Limestone County district or circuit courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.