Officials said Sunday City of Athens continues to coordinate with Limestone County EMA and the Limestone County Commission regarding the local Pandemic Standard Operating Guide. Based on information received from the local task force, the City of Athens has implemented several COVID-19 protocols in order to limit exposure risks for the public and employees.
City facilities remain open (except for Recreation Center/Senior Center) but caution urged
City facilities except for the Recreation Center and Senior Center remain open for their regular business hours. However, those who have a fever or have not been fever free for 48 hours, those who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 and those who have traveled in countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice are asked to contact City departments by phone or email. These are available at www.athensal.us.
Athens Senior Center closed to the public
The Limestone County Commission has canceled senior citizen activities at senior centers throughout the county. The City of Athens has closed the Athens Senior Center to the public until at least April 3.
City of Athens curb side recycling suspended
Due to State of Alabama protocols regarding COVID-19, the City’s recycling vendor in Decatur cannot get inmates, which the vendor relies on to help operate the facility. Curb side recycling is suspended until further notice. If you can store your recycling in your bins or additional containers, we will update citizens as soon as service can continue.
City of Athens organized recreational activities suspended
All organized recreational activities at the City of Athens are suspended until at least March 20, and the Recreation Center is closed to public use.
City of Athens Municipal Court closed and Defensive Driving Course suspended
Due to the recent Supreme Court Order, all in court proceedings with Athens Municipal Court have been suspended through April 16. Judge Don Mansell has elected to cancel the Defensive Driving Course scheduled during this time. A list of dates and times can be found here.
If your address has changed since arrest or issuance of your citation or if you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office with your current information at 256-233-8733 or by email to court@athensal.us.
