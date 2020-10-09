Athens Main Street and the Athens Saturday Market committee have announced a special fall market this upcoming weekend at the Green Street Pavilion, located at 409 W. Green St., Athens.
This special market, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, will allow patrons to shop all of their favorite market vendors, listen to live music from the Old Friends Band, eat delicious beignets from Happi Pappi and let their children trick-or-treat with market vendors.
The same COVID-19 procedures that were in effect this summer will be in place to keep vendors, patrons and volunteers safe. Those include asking patrons to sanitize their hands before entering the market, staying 6 feet apart and follow the directional arrows placed on the ground.
Patrons are allowed to cross over to stalls on the opposite side, but the market committee asks those who do to practice social distancing. Due to the governor’s amended safer-at-home order, masks are required at the market when CDC guidelines cannot be followed. The market committee reserves the right to limit the number of patrons in the market if social distancing cannot be properly maintained.
Vendors for this special market include the following:
• King Farm – Okra, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, cabbage, broccoli, fresh pork, canned goods and brown eggs;
• Sweetgrass Farms – Pastured pork, figs and fresh-cut flowers;
• Collin Daly – Pumpkins;
• Delightful Treats – S’mores cupcakes and Halloween decorated vanilla cupcakes;
• Aquanette Mangrum – Homemade fried pies, chow chow and canned items;
• Tutt & Tutt’s – Relish, garlic pickles, mustard seed dressing, chess pies, sour cream cornbread and cheese chips;
• Moon & Stars Honey Farm – Raw, unpasteurized honey. Some with honeycomb;
• The Potter’s Hand – Handmade pottery; and
• Anna Peek – Corn stalks, vases of cotton stems, cotton stems, vases of wheat and corn wreaths.
“I’m so excited about this fun fall event," said market manager Kat Greene. "Rain or shine, we hope the community will come out to shop with our vendors, enjoy some music and beignets, and bring the kids to ‘trick or treat.’”
Visit athensmainstreet.org for the latest information on the Athens Saturday Market.
