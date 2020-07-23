Athens State University has decided to cancel this year's homecoming event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university made the announcement Thursday.
According to Keith Ferguson, Athens State's vice president for university advancement, the celebration for those serving anniversaries in 2020 will be combined with next year's 2021 homecoming event.
“Homecoming is always an exciting time on Athens State’s campus,” Ferguson said in a press release. “Every year, we look forward to gathering together to enjoy a meal, catch up and reminisce. While it is disappointing to not have the event this year, the health and safety of our Athens State community is our top priority. We look forward to celebrating with you next summer during our 2021 homecoming celebration.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.