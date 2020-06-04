Organizers are still unsure whether to hold or cancel this year's Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.
According to a press release from Athens State University, the university has received many calls and emails asking about the event's status. It's currently scheduled for Oct. 1–3.
“This is kind of uncharted territory for us,” said Chris Latham, Athens State communications specialist. “The (COVID-19) pandemic has turned everything upside down nationwide. Usually our biggest issue is whether or not it will rain.”
The current safer-at-home order by Gov. Kay Ivey does not cap the number of attendees allowed at an outdoor venue so long as social distancing guidelines are upheld. That order is scheduled to end July 3, and Latham said the Fiddlers Convention organizers are waiting to see what new guidelines are put in place before making a decision on this year's event.
“It's one we are not taking lightly,” he said. “Last year, we had some rain move in that prevented the contest finals."
He said this year, event organizers are hoping to avoid bad weather and the pandemic negatively affecting future conventions "and the great thing we are building here." The event goes all the way back to 1967.
Latham said organizers will look at both the new guidelines Ivey gives at that time and the number of COVID-19 cases in Limestone County before ultimately making a call. He said organizers are working to not make a last-minute decision to give everyone involved with the event time to plan.
“We understand people travel to attend the convention, and we want to be mindful of that,” Latham said. “We are trying to think everything through. We would love to continue the event; we're just not sure if that's possible yet. We are responsible for the well-being of our guests and staff, and we certainly don't want to put anyone at risk.”
Concert series
Some changes have already been made to the concert series that was added to the event calendar last year.
According to the release, the July 7 concert featuring Jake Workman, Amanda Workman and Jeff Picker has been canceled at the request of the artists.
Latham said Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers also canceled their Sept. 29 concert, but that date was rebooked with Darin and Brooke Aldridge. Kenny and Amanda Smith are still scheduled to perform Sept. 24.
Each concert starts at 7 p.m. and is held in McCandless Hall at Athens State. Latham said the concert series was added as a way to keep the celebration surrounding the Fiddlers Convention going year-round.
“The entertainment committee is working on scheduling another show for late November or early December to replace the July 7, 2020, concert,” said the release.
Those seeking more information or a refund can contact the Office of University Advancement at 256-233-8215.
