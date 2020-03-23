In order to comply with state mandated social distancing guidelines, tonight’s Athens City Council meeting will be live streamed on the City YouTube channel located at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofAthensAla.
The public will be able to call in and participate in the scheduled public hearing and during the time of reading of petitions, applications, complaints and appeals.
Both the work session and the regular meeting will be streamed.
The live stream will begin at approximately 4:50 p.m.
The public will be instructed when to call in. The phone will not be answered except during the times of public input.
Phone calls will be limited to two minutes.
Phone calls during the public hearing must be about the topic of the hearing. If you are calling in about another topic you will be instructed to call back.
There is an approximate 30-second delay on the live stream. If you call in please turn down the volume on your streaming device so there will not be feedback.
There are a limited number of incoming phone lines, so please be patient.
The phone number to call in on is 256-262-1430.
Based on the state health officer issuing a statewide health order on March 19 that suspends public gatherings of 25 or more in a single room, the audience cannot exceed 25 people. Chairs are spaced 6 feet apart. Citizens who meet these criteria will be prohibited from attending meetings:
Persons who have been, within the last 14 days, in any area identified by the CDC as subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice or as a place of “Widespread sustained spread and restrictions on travel to the United States,” see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html This list may update.
Persons who reside or have had close contact with someone who has been in one of the areas listed above within the last 14 days.
Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency.
Persons who have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or the flu.
Persons who have a fever 100.4 degrees or higher, cough, have trouble breathing, or are obviously unwell, and have not been free of those conditions for 48 hours.
Citizens can stay updated on city of Athens protocols related to the Limestone County Pandemic Standard Operating Guidelines through these options:
City of Athens, Alabama (Public Relations) on Facebook.
City of Athens website at www.athensal.us and look for the updates link on the homepage under “Athens News.”
Sign up for Nixle alerts at https://local.nixle.com/register/ and follow “City of Athens and Utilities.”
