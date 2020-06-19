The City of Athens will officially open up its first entertainment district Friday during the return of the annual Fridays After Five summer series on The Square.
The district will be marked off by sidewalk graphics marking the beginning and end of the area. According to Athens Main Street Director Tere Richardson, the district will extend approximately one block on each side of the Limestone County Courthouse. Workers began putting down graphics to mark the district Friday morning.
“We had been working with (Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks) and the city council for six months to evaluate establishing an entertainment district for Athens,” Richardson said. “We felt this would be a great way to not only increase attendance at our festivals and events, but also help our downtown restaurants. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, our restaurants needed immediate help."
Richardson said curbside pickup and outdoor dining helped, but restaurants were still losing revenue from alcohol sales. Now, patrons can purchase a beverage to enjoy while they explore The Square.
“Designating the area as an entertainment district will allow patrons who purchase alcohol from one of the licensed sellers on The Square to take the beverage outside the seller's building and walk around with it, provided they stay within the district,” said City Attorney Shane Black.
The 2020 Fridays After Five kickoff event will run from 5–8 p.m. today, with live singing on the courthouse steps from 7–9 p.m. Alcoholic beverages must be in a designated blue cup, and no one may have more than two cups at a time.
The designated cups featuring the logo for The Square Arts & Entertainment District were not delivered in time for the Fridays After Five kickoff but will be featured at later events.
“Our restaurant and shop owners are excited for the opening of the district,” Richardson said. Feedback from the public has been extremely positive, and the opening is much anticipated. We appreciate the mayor and city council for continuing to support steps toward improving the economic vitality of downtown Athens.”
The Athens City Council announced the creation of The Square Arts & Entertainment District and voted unanimously to approve it during the council's June 8 meeting.
