COVID-19 protocols have necessitated the closure of Athens Utilities Customer Accounts, including the drive-thru window. It will remain closed from 11 a.m. today through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Athens Utilities, customers can make payments in the following ways:
• Pay online at www.athens-utilities.com. The online company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee;
• Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200;
• Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson Street;
• Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921. The company that provides this service does charge a one-time use fee; or
• Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.