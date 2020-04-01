Athens Utilities is extending the suspension of utility disconnects for nonpayment until April 17.
Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made, according to utility officials.
Customers are urged to pay what they can on their bills between now and April 17 to keep their balances low, officials said.
Athens Utilities will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation on April 17 to determine whether to extend this modified policy.
