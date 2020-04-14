Athens Utilities is again extending its suspension of the practice of disconnecting utility services for nonpayment.
Customer Accounts Manager Bill Vaughn said the new extension date is May 4 since Gov. Kay Ivey’s state health order to stay at home goes through April 30.
Customers will be responsible for the full bill amount accrued until payment is made, officials said. Vaughn urges customers to pay what they can on their bills to help keep their balances low.
Athens Utilities’ offices are closed to the public because of COVID-19 protocols, but Athens Utilities offers different methods for conducting business remotely.
Payments
• Drive-thru at 508 S. Jefferson Street. Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Go to www.athens-utilities.com to pay online. The online company that provides this service does charge a fee.
• Mail bill stub with payment to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.
• Place bill stub with payment in the night box at the facility at 508 S. Jefferson St.
• Pay by phone by calling toll free 1-855-760-0921. The company that provides this service does charge a fee.
• Pay by bank draft (no fee). Forms are available online at www.athens-utilities.com, by emailing customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com and by calling 256-233-8750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.