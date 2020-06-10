Athens Utilities customers who have fallen behind on their bill payments during the COVID-19 pandemic will now have more time to get things caught up.
According to the release, Athens Utilities will again extend the period where services will not be disconnected due to nonpayment.
Per Customer Accounts Manager Bill Vaughn, the new extension date is Aug. 2.
Customers will still be responsible for the full amount of the bill that has accrued until making payment, and Vaughn advises customers to pay what they can on the balance in order to keep the total down.
“We have pushed back the date a few times as the pandemic has gone on,” said City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman. “Bill Vaughn decided to make it Aug. 2 in order to let people get back to work. Most people have been making payments on what they owe, though some are still struggling. He wanted to give them a little buffer zone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.