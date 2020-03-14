Athens Walmart has announced it will temporarily shift away from 24-hour operations.
Instead, the store will close 11 p.m. Sunday so employees can sanitize the store and restock shelves. Starting Monday, the store will be open 6 a.m.–11 p.m. daily.
"Your local Athens Walmart would like to sincerely say Thank You to our customers during this challenging time," employees said in a post to Facebook. "Our associates are working nonstop to provide you with the best customer experience in the store as well as online."
While the move has been described as temporary, it is unknown at this time when the store will resume 24-hour operations.
Athens Walmart also announced it is experiencing an increase in online orders. Employees apologized for any delays or extended wait times, adding, "We are doing everything in our power to provide the items you are requesting. ... Thank you for trusting us to provide you with the best shopping experience possible during this time."
