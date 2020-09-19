The unemployment rate for Limestone County dropped once again in August as the state edges closer to regaining pre-coronavirus figures, according to data published Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Limestone County posted a 3.9% unemployment rate for August, down from 5.5% in July and well below the 11.5% posted in April at the height of the government-mandated shutdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“The drop in the unemployment rate is certainly good news for Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We have worked extremely hard to open Alabama’s businesses safely and to put our hard-working families back to work. We know that challenges remain, and we will endeavor to meet them so that we can get back to our previous, pre-pandemic, record-setting employment numbers.”
There were 1,696 Limestone Countians listed as unemployed for August. While this number still exceeds the 1,059 posted in February, when the unemployment rate was only 2.4%, it is much lower than the 4,884 people listed as out of work in April.
The city of Athens matched Limestone County in August with a 3.9% unemployment rate, down from 5.0% in July. However, the figure still exceeds the 2.5% posted this time in 2019, when Alabama was near an all-time high in employment.
The state of Alabama posted a 5.6% unemployment rate for August, down from 7.9% the previous month.
“August showed a larger drop in the unemployment rate than we’ve seen for a few months,” said Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama's labor secretary. “We are continuing to see our initial claims drop, staying under 10,000 for the past several weeks. We regained another 22,200 jobs this month but are still down more than 86,000 from this time last year.”
Washington said a highlight of this month's figures is the civilian labor force, which is the number of people in the state either working or actively looking for employment. ADOL listed the figure at 2,262,270 for August, which Washington said is the state's highest level ever.
“This means that people are confident that jobs are there for them to find,” Washington said.
