While many events across the country have been postponed or outright canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans chomping at the proverbial bit for some rodeo action are in luck.
The 38th annual Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo is on for Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 6 p.m., kids entertainment begins at 7 p.m. and the main show begins at 8 p.m. each night at Limestone Sheriff's Arena on Alabama 99, just outside the Athens city limits.
Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Ticket prices at the gate are $17 for adults and $12 for children. Children get in free with a paying adult Friday night only. Visit www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com or stop by the LCSO office or Preston's Western Wear in Athens to pick up advance tickets.
The rodeo is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Lone Star Rodeo Company.
According to LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young, the event had to be pared down this year due to COVID-19, but many popular competitions remain. He said there are 14 former world champions participating in this year's rodeo, which will include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, kids calf scramble, cowgirls barrel racing, chuck wagon races and bull riding.
LCSO sponsors a rodeo queen pageant at each event, but there will be only two age divisions this year: ages 16–18 and 18–26. According to a release for the event, both rodeo queen divisions require horsemanship participation. Scholarship money is among the prizes available for the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.