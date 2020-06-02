Best Western Athens Inn was recently named a 2020 AAA Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping hotel.
According to a release from AAA, “Properties receiving this award rank in the top 25 percent of the 27,000 AAA Inspected & Approved hotels. We know it takes tremendous commitment from your entire team to ensure your guests experience a superior stay. Your dedication to quality at your property reinforces our commitment to drive more AAA business to you.”
Manager Lynn Horn has with Best Western Athens Inn for eight years. She said receiving the award is a “great honor.”
“The only thing I can attribute the award to is the great staff I've got,” she said. “If it wasn't for them, it wouldn't have happened. The staff was ecstatic. It's an honor that people trust us enough that we will keep them safe while they are here.”
Winning an award for cleanliness is magnified in the minds of many given the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic./
“During this time when cleanliness means your health and safety, it is an honor to have our community receive this award, said Teresa Todd, president of the Athens Limestone County Tourism Association. “This is a coveted award and so well-deserved to Lynn Horn and the Athens Best Western Inn for recognizing the exceptional cleanliness and quality of service to our guests.”
Horn said that Best Western has test points and guidelines on what to clean often, especially items that are “high touch,” like the front desk, doorknobs, TV remotes, telephones, A/C unit controls, locks and keys.
“It is very important to keep things sanitized,” she said. “You have to make the guests feel safe. They have to know you are doing your part to help stop the spread. We have made extra cleanliness measures so guests have safe environment to stay in.”
