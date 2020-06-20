Residents of Limestone County will soon have the chance to win cash prizes while helping to keep the area clean.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is hosting the BIG Cash For Trash Challenge sponsored by Indorama Ventures. The challenge was first announced earlier this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The challenge invites individuals or groups to register to clean half-mile sections of roadway in Limestone County. For each half-mile stretch registered and cleaned, the individual or group will be entered into a drawing for cash prizes of $1,000, $500, $200, $100 and more.
“To be included in the drawing, register to clean up a half-mile section of roadway in Limestone County, perform your cleanup and let KALB know when it's done,” said KALB in a release. “Once the cleanup is verified, your name goes into a drawing for the big cash prizes. The more half-mile sections of roadway cleaned, the more chances volunteers have to win.”
The deadline to enter for participants is Aug. 28. Those interested may register online at www.KALBCares.com under the Events tab.
Those who registered previously but did not to clean their area are asked to register again. KALB will provide trash bags, safety vests, gloves and grabbers to registered participants.
For more information, email KALBCares@gmail.com or call 256-233-8000.
