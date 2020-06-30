Things are booming at the Fireworks Outlet locations in Limestone County, and it has nothing to do with the merchandise.
According to co-owner Rebecca Carter, product is flying off the shelves despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have actually had more people right now coming in,” she said, compared to other years around the Fourth of July. “We also started an online store with curbside service, so we've had a lot of orders online. They call when they get here, and we have a special parking space. We take it and put it in their car, so there is no contact at all with that.”
Carter heads up the Fireworks Outlet location on U.S. 72 just outside of the city limits of Athens. Her husband runs the Tanner location. Fireworks Outlet started in 1976, and the location just outside of Athens has been there since 1991.
“We sell a little bit of everything,” Carter said. “We are an outlet, so we carry all different brands. We try to carry the best from each of the different brands.”
Carter believes the downtick in large public fireworks displays this year and social distancing guidelines are leading to more people hosting private functions.
“I have heard several people mention they are going to do their own (fireworks display) in their backyard because there aren't as many big shows,” she said. “Some of the people have asked me if I know where they are still having big shows.”
Carter said some customers who come in the store “don't seem to be aware anything is going on,” while others come in wearing masks and gloves due to coronavirus.
“Everyone is handling it differently,” she said. “We try to stay back from everybody. We have social distancing signs all over, and we sanitize buggies and baskets after each time someone uses them.”
Carter said that the Fourth of July is the biggest holiday for the business, which will be open late Saturday.
Fireworks Outlet and many other stands will remain open through the holiday Saturday.
