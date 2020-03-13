Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Limestone County. No identifying information, including age or gender, regarding the patient has been released at this time.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
Other counties with confirmed cases include Montgomery, Jefferson, Tuscaloosa and Elmore. A sixth case is confirmed but listed as "out of town." The state lab reports 28 patients have been tested total so far, with 74 approved for testing.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,629 cases of COVID-19 across 46 states and the District of Columbia as of Friday. Forty-one deaths have been reported, though none were in Alabama.
Tips for prevention
ADPH offers the following tips for minimizing the spread of COVID-19:
• Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow, not your hands;
• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (i.e., doorknobs, countertops, light switches, handles, tables, toilets, phones, keyboards) with household cleaning spray or wipes, according to label instructions;
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available, especially after blowing your nose, after coughing or sneezing, after going to the bathroom and before eating or preparing food;
• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands; and
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
If you develop symptoms
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. According to the CDC, most people who get COVID-19 will be able to recover at home. The CDC provides the following tips for those who are recovering and their caregivers:
• Stay home, except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas;
• Use a separate room and bathroom for sick household members if possible. Clean this room as needed but avoid unnecessary contact with the sick person;
• Avoid sharing personal items, like utensils, food, drinks, towels and bedding;
• If available, provide clean, disposable face masks for the sick person to wear; and
• Seek medical care immediately if emergency warning signs develop, such as persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to wake, bluish lips or face and inability to breathe.
The ADPH further recommends individuals do not visit hospitals or health-care providers unless it is an emergency. Instead, call your health-care provider if planning to visit and let your health-care provider know you are self-monitoring for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.