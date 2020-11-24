Students attending Calhoun Community College now have a chance at free classes during the spring semester, thanks to a new "buy one, get one" scholarship announced this month.
Called the "VISION Scholarship," the offer allows eligible students who are enrolled in at least three credit hours to then buy one class and get one free. For example, a student enrolled in three classes for a total of nine credit hours would only have to pay tuition for six of those credit hours, while the college will cover the remaining three.
"Higher education has taken a substantial hit with widespread enrollment declines across the nation due to COVID-19," Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke said. "The reason is that many people have been financially impacted by the ongoing pandemic and may not have the means to pay for college expenses."
No application is necessary, and the scholarship is open to future and current students, including high school students in dual enrollment. However, there are criteria that must be met in order to qualify.
Dual enrollment students must be in grade 10, 11 or 12 and have a verifiable, cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. They must also be registering for more than three credit hours in the spring semester and meet enrollment criteria for their semester and classes.
Students who have already graduated from high school or received their GED must meet the following criteria: complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA at Calhoun; qualify for in-state tuition; and register and pay for at least six credit hours for the spring 2021 semester.
High school students receiving workforce development funding are not eligible, nor are students already receiving institutional, third-party or external aid that isn't Title IV, such as from an athletic scholarship or VA benefits. Fees are not covered under the scholarship.
Students can earn up to nine free credit hours with VISION. Visit calhoun.edu/vision to learn more, and visit calhoun.edu/register to sign up for the spring semester.
The semester begins Jan. 11.
