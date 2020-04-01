Calhoun Community College has postponed all spring 2020 commencement exercises. The new projected date for graduation is 6 p.m. Friday, August 7 at the college’s Decatur campus.
The chancellor of the Alabama Community College System said the primary concern is for the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, as well as their families and friends.
“We regret that circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 has led to this decision,” he said.
“Graduation is always an exciting time. It is the season for caps and gowns, picture-taking and a celebration with family and friends as students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas,” said Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun interim president. “It is the culmination of hard work, a major life accomplishment and the making of memories that will last a lifetime. All of those important accomplishments are why we didn’t want to cancel the celebration entirely.”
Students who meet graduation requirements will receive their diplomas or certificates from the college through the mail once grades are verified.
“Again, this is just a delay in our festivities, and we look forward to celebrating with our graduates, their families and friends in August,” Burke said.
At this time, the college will continue online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, as well as remain closed to the public. The closure includes all computer labs, but students who do not have access to reliable internet can use the college’s on-campus Wi-Fi using personal devices. For the safety of all students, they should remain in their vehicles and use parking spaces that are closest to the buildings.
All summer courses will be taught online. Summer registration for all students will begin April 13.
Visit www.calhoun.edu to apply or register.
