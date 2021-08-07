Calhoun Community College will be offering all employees and students a free dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to help return to normal operations this fall.
Calhoun announced the decision via press release earlier this week.
“While progress has been made in fighting the virus, we acknowledge that we must proceed ahead with caution and with the safety of all in mind,” the college said in the release.
Calhoun worked with Decatur-Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccines to employees earlier this year. This time the college is partnering with the Alabama Department of Public Health to expand access to students and even the general public.
According to the release, anyone 18 and older can receive the vaccine, with a second dose given 28 days after the first.
“We are not out of the woods yet, and we know the vaccine saves lives,” said Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun's interim president. “We will continue to do our part in providing our students, faculty, staff and community with free resources to keep them healthy and safe from this new strand of COVID-19.”
The vaccine will be offered on the Decatur campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 30-31 in the lobby of the Health Sciences building.
The Huntsville campus will offer the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7-8 in the Sparkman Building Student Center.
Fall 2021 COVID-19 guidelines
According to Calhoun, facial coverings will be strongly encouraged on campus. They will be required in some classrooms and other areas where employees interact with students.
The college's janitorial staff will continue cleaning and disinfecting buildings, as well as frequently touched surfaces, as they have since last year.
“All students, faculty and staff should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes,” Calhoun said in the release. “If you are sick, please stay home. Instructors will have a plan for students to continue coursework when they are out sick.”
Visit www.calhoun.edu/coronavirus for more information on Calhoun's fall 2021 return plan related to COVID-19.
