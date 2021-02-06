Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center on campus at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. As vaccinations slowly ramp up, some experts say turning to millions more rapid tests that are cheaper but technically less accurate may improve the chances of identifying sick people during the critical early days of infection, when they are most contagious.