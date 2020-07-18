An Alabama-based carnival is making its way up the state en route to the Kentucky State Fair in August, and its next stop is in Athens.
Kissel Entertainment will be hosting its traveling carnival at Limestone Sheriff's Rodeo Arena from Wednesday through Saturday. The arena is located on Alabama 99.
The carnival will open 5 p.m. each night and run until 10 or 11 p.m., according to manager Madison Kissel. Admission will be $3 per person, with children 3 and under getting in free.
“It's something we do every year,” Kissel said. “We have been there for the past four or five years. We typically hold it later in the fall, but our scheduling was turned upside down by COVID-19.”
Kissel said the company has put several guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and make sure visitors remain safe. All carnival team members have been given “extensive training” in best health care practices and will receive a health check, including a temperature reading, before each event.
She said the food vendors have plexiglass barriers installed, and there will be “ample signage” around the area to remind everyone to maintain social distancing.
“We will have hand sanitizer available and hand-washing stations,” Kissel said. "We will be promoting credit card sales, and we will be sanitizing rides and gameplay before and after each use.”
Kissel said a sanitation crew will also be going around throughout the event to keep things clean, and parents or guardians will be asked to buckle children into rides instead of the workers to reduce exposure, though supervision will be maintained.
Face coverings will be made available at the welcome center, and some of the games will have gloves for those who wish to use them. Kissel said it is a lot of work to keep up all these guidelines, but she said the company is working to take an active role in ensuring visitor safety. The main goal is for everyone who visits to have fun.
“I saw a little girl screaming it was the best day of her life at one of our carnivals the other day,” she said. “That reminds me of what all this hard work is for — helping children be kids again. I couldn't imagine being a kid today and trying to comprehend everything that is going on.”
Kissel Entertainment is a family business that employs more than 120 people. Kissel said the company was originally based in Ohio but moved 45 minutes north of Montgomery to Clanton.
Though COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the mix, Kissel said the company is doing what it can to work around it, just like many other businesses in today's “new normal.”
“Without the carnival, we would have nowhere else to go,” she said. "It's not just a job; this is our life. Our entire family is out here working together, and we're doing what we can to survive.”
