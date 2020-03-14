Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
Charter Communications and Comcast on Friday announced free internet plans in response to concerns about COVID-19.
"Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives, and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need," Charter Communications said in a press release.
The release said Charter commits to the following for 60 days:
• Free broadband and Wi-Fi access at service levels up to 100 Mbps for households that do not have a Spectrum broadband subscription currently but do have K-12 and/or college students;
• Continuing to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a high-speed broadband program for eligible low-income households that delivers speeds of 30 Mbps;
• Open Wi-Fi hotspots for public use; and
• No data caps or hidden fees.
"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends," the release said.
Comcast
Comcast has also announced a plan to open up internet access.
“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet – for education, work and personal health reasons,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable chief executive officer. “Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our company’s responsibility to step up and help out.”
In a release, the company said it will implement the following for 60 days:
• Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots are open to anyone, including non-subscribers. Visit wifi.xfinity.com for a map of locations;
• Unlimited data for all customers at no additional charge;
• If a customer contacts Comcast and says they cannot pay their bill, they will not have their service disconnected and will not face late fees; and
• Free access for qualified low-income households who apply for the Internet Essentials program; and
• Faster speeds for Internet Essentials customers at no additional charge. Speeds will remain increased after the 60 days.
