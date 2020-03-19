Editor's note: All COVID-19 updates and stories from The News Courier will be posted as breaking news. These stories will be free to all readers, regardless of subscription status. However, we encourage you to support this and future coverage by calling 256-232-2720 or visiting enewscourier.com/subscription purchasing a subscription to The News Courier.
The City of Athens will still have ways for citizens to conduct business and observe government operations, but as of Friday, doing it face-to-face won't be an option for many.
The city will close its facilities to the public as a means of adhering to the Alabama Department of Public Health's COVID-19 protocols, the city said in a statement Thursday.
"This is not an easy decision to make, but it is necessary in order to limit exposure for our employees and citizens during this ever-evolving pandemic," Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said. "We must continue to work together as a community to follow safety protocols, call and check on our neighbors, and pray for guidance."
The city said employees will continue to work during this time. Many departments, such as Athens Utilities, allow residents to conduct business by mail, over the phone or online. Residents can visit www.athensal.us for more information on how to contact a city department or access services.
Each city building will have a note on the door listing contact information for the departments inside, the city said. Athens Police Department will use a speaker and camera at the front entrance to determine whether to grant access to APD.
The city acknowledged in its statement that public meetings, by state law, must remain open to the public. To that end, residents can visit www.athensal.us for a link to live-stream each meeting and a number to call during public comment or public hearing portions of the meetings.
While residents can still attend public hearings, the city warns it will not permit more than 25 total in attendance at a meeting, based on a statewide health order issued March 19. Also, the city will prohibit from attending anyone who:
• Has traveled within the last 14 days to an area identified by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as subject to a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, such as a cruise ship, China, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Ireland and many other countries in Europe;
• Resides with or has come in close contact with someone who traveled to one of those areas in the last 14 days;
• Has been asked to self-quarantine by a doctor, hospital or health agency;
• Has been diagnosed or come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or the flu; or
• Has had a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, coughing, trouble breathing or other symptoms of illness in the last 48 hours.
The city encourages residents to follow the "City of Athens (Public Relations)" Facebook page, visit the "Athens News" section at www.athensal.us and sign up for City of Athens and Utilities alerts at local.nixle.com/register for additional updates and information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.