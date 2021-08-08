Athens City Hall will be closing to the public, according to a press release Sunday evening. The decision was made due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
The measure will be “temporary,” but an exact reopen date has yet to be determined.
“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
A notice regarding the closure and a list of office numbers has been placed on City Hall doors and announced on social media and the City’s website, according to the release. Forms and email addresses can also be found on the City’s website at www.athensal.us, along with other information.
Monday's meeting of the City Council will be held as scheduled. The work session will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.
“The building has been sanitized, masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the door and chairs will be socially distanced,” according to the release.
Anyone wanting to watch the meeting but not attend in person may visit the CityofAthensAla Youtube channel, where meetings are livestreamed and archived.
The numbers for City Hall offices are:
• Mayor's Office — 256-233-8730
• Building Department — 256-233-8715
• City Clerk — 256-233-8720
• Business Licenses — 256-233-8003
• Fire Prevention Bureau — 256-233-8723
• Human Resources — 256-233-8737
• One Stop Shop — 256-262-1525
