My wife and I have sheltered at home.
We have spent more than three weeks inside. We have not been within 15 feet of our grandchildren, and that alone is horrible. A very polite and friendly young lady delivers our groceries for Instacart, and the word "restaurant" has slithered quietly out of our vocabulary. We are struggling to find hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper. One of our two TVs died, and now we must agree on what to watch. We are still married.
Today, I read about another family. A single parent is raising a young girl in Seattle. She lost her job at a restaurant and now is worried that she will lose her small apartment that costs her $1,100 a month. She cannot find work because the virus has closed the businesses, and her application for unemployment is taking too long to process. She is afraid she will become homeless with her child.
A few days ago, I talked to a gentleman who must continue to work as part of an essential business. He delivers food for too little pay and too much danger, and now he must replace the tires on his car. There are millions of these people all across America.
I watch each day as the death toll rises. The new coronavirus has killed 13,000 Americans, and many more worldwide, in just a few weeks. The worst, they say, is yet to come, and I know the number will be higher by the time you read this. Thousands of families have lost loved ones, lost the support they provided, and lost the joy they shared.
I am privileged to have the resources and the opportunity to remain sheltered in my home. I am too privileged, in fact, to ignore the desperation afflicting so many others. All of us who have this chance should be generous to all of those who are making it possible, and to those who have lost a breadwinner to this disease. Find some money you would have spent on gasoline or at restaurants and give it to someone who needs it. It would have been gone to you, anyway.
We also should find a way to show our gratitude when all of this is over. We should pay working people a livable wage, and make sure they have health care when they or their children need it. Today’s crisis not only has thrown many more people into dire circumstances, it also has revealed the desperation so many live with even in the best of times.
— Hines chairs the Limestone County Democrats. He can be reached at chair@limestonedemocrats.org.
