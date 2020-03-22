I want to thank The News Courier for this opportunity to let our community get a behind-the-scenes look at how decisions that have gotten us to where we are today were made and what we think the next few months might look like for Athens education.
To do this, we must first go back in history.
Several years ago, this board committed to becoming a 1:1 system. Basically, a 1:1 system has technology in place for each student. For Athens, that means a MacBook Air for sixth through 12th graders and an iPad for kindergarten through fifth graders. This was a long process that involved upgrading networks, reviewing board policies and providing professional development for our teachers. We now have this technology fully integrated into our schools. We also started Athens Renaissance School, where we have learned how to deliver coursework remotely.
About two weeks ago, we began putting plans in place in the event of closing our schools due to the new coronavirus. At the time, it seemed like a remote possibility, but we wanted to be prepared just in case. While our 1:1 program wasn’t specifically designed for distance learning, all the pieces we needed were there. We knew we had experience in delivering online content, so our teachers and administrators started working hard on a plan. The biggest obstacle was making sure every student had internet access in their homes. For those without service, local internet providers stepped up and said they would provide access at no cost to those students. We also had a group of students that were in areas not reached by the internet providers. To reach those, we found a vendor that would provide MiFi hotspot devices.
As things progressed, it became more and more apparent that we were going to have to close the schools. On March 13, we were ready to make an announcement that we were going to begin eLearning starting March 16 and would do this until the start of our spring break on March 30. Before we made our announcement, Gov. Kay Ivey courageously issued her statement closing all schools at the end of the day March 18. At that point, we shelved our plan and started working on a new plan.
Several wanted us to close all the schools immediately. While that would have been an easy decision, there are two major consequences that we felt had to be addressed.
First, we have several students that depend on us for three meals each day. We knew we had to provide for those students, and we needed a few days to get a workable plan in place. I’m happy to report we have that plan in place, and by partnering with Full Tummy, we will feed anyone 18 and under two meals per day for the duration of the shutdown. (Please visit https://www.acs-k12.org/coronavirus for complete details on our feeding program and all other matters related to our shutdown.)
The second issue we had to address was child care. A lot of parents don’t have easy options for day care when we close. We see this every time we have a weather day. We knew we had to give these families time to find options. On Saturday, March 14, our plan was to give the students the option of making Monday through Wednesday eLearning days or coming to the schools. Then, on Sunday evening, we got some new information and made the decision that Monday would be the only day students could come to school. Tuesday and Wednesday would be eLearning days.
So what happens if the state decides to keep the schools closed after April 6? We know we are uniquely qualified in the state to implement our eLearning plan. We’ve already started the process of asking Gov. Ivey to let us do this as a pilot project for the state. These are uncharted waters, and no one knows what will happen. But wouldn’t it be a wonderful thing if we could continue educating our children during this national crisis?
On behalf of my fellow board members, I want to thank our amazing employees. Everyone in our system has demonstrated their love for our students and asked, “What can we do to help?” Superintendent Trey Holladay and his staff have worked tirelessly coming up with plans only to have them changed at the last minute when new information comes in. Our cafeteria workers have stepped up and said, “We will keep these babies fed.” Our custodians are making sure the buildings are deep-cleaned and safe for students.
Our teachers are absolutely amazing. I’ve seen countless posts where they are reaching out to their students and parents making sure to let them know they are available while the schools are closed. I saw a list of exercises one of our physical education teachers made for her students to do while they were out. The list just goes on and on. We know this is not just a job for our teachers; it’s a passion. Saying "thank you" seems inadequate, but THANK YOU!
As I mentioned earlier, these are historic times we are facing. No one knows what is next, but I do know this – if we maintain our faith in God, work together, follow the guidelines we have been given and look out for each other, we will be stronger when this crisis becomes another chapter in our long history. We’ve faced tough times before, and together, we have gotten through them. We Are One Athens!
