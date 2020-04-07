Voters who usually complete their ballot at the Athens Recreation Center near the football stadium will have a new place to go for the July runoff — the new Athens Recreation Center near the Sportsplex.
The Limestone County Commission voted unanimously to approve the change in location during their Monday meeting. The Athens City Council already approved the change. The new rec center is located at 21821 Sportsplex Loop, north of the new Athens High and Athens Bible schools on U.S. 31.
Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford told The News Courier in March construction of the center should be finished by June 1. The primary runoff election, which was originally set for March 31, was postponed to July 14 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Races on the ballot include a vote between Republican U.S. Senate candidates Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville and Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 judicial candidates Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
Absentee voting
Those who wish to mail in their ballot are encouraged to apply sooner rather than later for an absentee ballot. Applications must be received no later than July 9.
Voters can visit sos.alabama.gov or votelimestone.com for more information, including a link to download an absentee ballot application. Applications should be mailed to Limestone County Absentee Election Manager Brad Curnutt, 200 W. Washington St., Athens, AL 35611.
Curnutt's office can also be reached by phone at 256-216-3875 if a resident has additional questions about absentee voting or the application process.
Other business
In other business, commissioners approved the following during their Monday meeting:
• License agreement to grant Recovery Services the privilege to enter 203 S. Jefferson St., Suite C, to provide services in conjunction with the Limestone County Community Corrections Program, effective April 1 and continuing for one year;
• Transfer of Dustin Gatlin from District 2 to District 1; and
• Merit increases for part-time laborer Jimmie Eaves and nutrition site manager Lori Mooneyham.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly also announced the postponement of a public hearing regarding a petition to change the name of a portion of Red Hill Hollow Road to Abigail Lane. The hearing was scheduled for April 20 but will be rescheduled to a date after the public health emergency is rescinded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.