A number of companies across North Alabama have donated personal protective equipment to help area hospitals and medical workers stock up on supplies.
Over the past week, companies have donated more than 4,000 pairs of reusable protective eyewear. Those companies include ADTRAN, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Brown Precision, Bruderer Machinery, Dynetics, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville Utilities, John Blue Company, Matcor-Matsu, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA, Mitchell Plastics, Navistar, Polaris, Remington, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Turner Construction, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the University of Alabama in Huntsville College of Nursing and more.
“We are incredibly grateful for the response of our business community to help our hospitals and first responders stock up on their supplies,” said Chip Cherry, president and CEO of Huntsville and Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “It has been so good to see boxes of items come in over the last few days. We know these will help in the days to come. We know there is strength in numbers, and we and our members are committed to getting through this together.”
PPG
PPG recently donated 50,000 surgical masks and 30,000 N95 masks to be distributed to hospitals in Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Detroit and Huntsville. A number of the masks were donated to Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville. PPG employs approximately 700 people in the Huntsville area.
“PPG is proud to support the medical community as they courageously continue their work on the frontlines of this global pandemic,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “As one PPG family, we will continue to work with our community partners to provide support and deploy resources wherever possible. We look forward to a brighter future, together.”
