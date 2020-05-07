With the exception of senior centers, and barring any additional state health orders, Limestone County offices plan to reopen Monday, May 11 — or as much as the county can under the safer-at-home order.
To prepare for the reopening, the county has announced several measures being taken to maintain a safe environment in all county buildings. Commonly used items and surfaces will be frequently disinfected, and visitors are expected to abide by the following guidelines:
• Maintain 6 feet of physical distancing between yourself and others;
• Wear a personal cloth face covering when possible;
• Avoid bringing additional friends or family members with you when you visit;
• Sanitize your hands before entering a county building; and
• Do not enter the building if you are sick.
Michelle Williamson, community relations coordinator for the Limestone County Commission, advised residents to expect new procedures and delays at each building.
Contact numbers
Offices can be reached at the following numbers:
• County Commission: 256-233-6400
• Community Corrections: 256-216-3437
• Archives: 256-233-6404
• Council on Aging: 256-233-6412
• EMA: 256-232-2631
• Information Technology: 256-216-3450
• Engineering: 256-233-6681
• License Commissioner: 256-233-6430
• Probate Judge: 256-233-6427
• Revenue Commissioner: 256-233-6433
• Sheriff’s Office: 256-232-0111
• Board of Registrars: 256-233-6405
• District 1 Tool Shed: 256-233-6420
• District 2 Tool Shed: 256-232-2964
• District 3 Tool Shed: 256-233-2085
• District 4 Tool Shed: 256-233-1721
The county also encourages residents to use the county services available online. Visit www.limestonelicense.com for the Limestone County License Commissioner, www.limestonesheriff.com for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and www.limestonerevenue.net for the Limestone County Revenue Commissioner.
Residents can visit www.limestonecounty-al.gov or any of the county's social media pages for additional updates.
