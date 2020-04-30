Local government offices will be reopening in mid-May, but there will be measures in place to protect visitors and employees, officials announced.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said county and city offices will be reopening for business within the next weeks. Limestone County offices, such as the courthouse and courthouse annexes, will reopen May 11, while Athens offices, such as the municipal courthouse and city hall, will reopen May 18.
"We think that we can operate safely here to protect our employees plus protect our citizens," Daly said.
The announcement was made during an afternoon media conference organized by Athens-Limestone Hospital in the Limestone County Commission chambers. Daly and Marks each said government offices would have restrictions in place to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and follow state health guidelines.
For example, plexiglass has been installed in locations where employees must routinely work face-to-face with the public. There will also be limitations on how many people can be inside each building at one time.
Face masks are strongly encouraged but not required.
"It's going to be different," Daly said. "I know it's going to be trying and hard."
Marks and Daly praised the community for their patience and hard work during the pandemic.
"I just want to tell you again how much I appreciate the citizens of this community in maintaining a leveling-out of this COVID-19 virus," Marks said.
