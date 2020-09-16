Parents hoping to get their children into prekindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year can still register for a chance at one of several open spots among the county's 10 First Class Pre-K classes.
Julia Wall, elementary curriculum and pre-K director for Limestone County Schools, said teachers are spending the rest of the month calling parents who are already on the wait list for a spot and meeting with interested parents individually for orientation. However, there is still space available for parents who have yet to register.
Wall said seven of the 10 classes in Limestone County had at least one spot open as of Monday evening. Blue Springs and Sugar Creek elementary schools each had one spot open, while Tanner Elementary had five, FACE-Johnson (at Johnson Elementary) had seven and the three classes at Creekside Primary had several, she said.
"I'd just hate for parents to have the opportunity for pre-K and not take it," Wall told The News Courier. "Things are going really well in the district, and it's going really well with the elementary and pre-K."
Registration for pre-K is open year-round. Parents who can visit alprek.asapconnected.com to complete online registration, and parents who speak English as a second language can contact the LCS Central Office at 256-232-5353 to arrange translation assistance.
Some families may end up on a waitlist, but Wall said that it's common for parents to relocate during the school year or need to withdraw their child for personal reasons. When that happens, the district contacts whoever is at the top of the list to fill the open spot.
Classes are six and a half hours per day on the same days as students in grades K–12. Transportation isn't provided for pre-K, so parents have to drop their child off for school and pick them up after.
Tuition is based on a sliding scale, ranging from $40 to $300 per month. Currently, pre-K students follow the same health guidelines as other students in the district, so they must have masks for class.
Remote learning for pre-K students is not an option at this time, Wall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.