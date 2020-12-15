For the second time in 2020, Limestone County Schools has announced a systemwide closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LCS announced Tuesday it would be closing all schools starting Wednesday following a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. Schools were previously scheduled to let out early Friday to begin the holiday break.
The 2020-2021 academic year calendar lists Jan. 6 as the date on which students will return from the holiday break. LCS said in its announcement that this is still the plan for the district.
Students are asked to check with their school for additional information regarding end-of-semester exam schedules.
The News Courier will have more information in the Wednesday edition of newspaper.
