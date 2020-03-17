The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has set up a toll-free number for probationers and parolees to call for information about reporting requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This number is specifically for the more than 20,000 people supervised by parole and probation officers throughout the state.
For more information on supervision over the next few weeks, parolees and probationers should email questions@paroles.alabama.gov or call 1-800-269-5081.
