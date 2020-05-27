Families will have to wait another year to visit the Kiddie Carnival, as the Athens Lions Club announced Wednesday this summer's carnival has been canceled.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement or cancellation of a bevy of events since February, and the Kiddie Carnival marks one of the latest to be dropped from the calendar.
“The Athens Lions Club has decided that due to COVID-19 it is in the best interest of the community, as well as our members and other volunteers, to not open the Kiddie Carnival for the summer of 2020,” said the organization in the post. “Our concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the necessary social distancing policies, sanitizing and attendance management factored into making the decision to cancel the 2020 Kiddie Carnival.”
According to the post, members of the Lions Club had a difficult time making the decision to ultimately cancel the popular event for this year.
“We know and appreciate what a tradition the Kiddie Carnival is for so many families,” said the club in the post. “We realize the decision to not have a 2020 Kiddie Carnival will be very disappointing to all those who have attended the carnival before and those planning to make their first visit this summer."
The event was planned to begin June 18 and run for seven weekends, through the beginning of August. Funds from the carnival are used in various ways, including scholarships for high school seniors.
The Kiddie Carnival has been held at the same location since 1957. Athens Lions Club President Keith Barksdale told The News Courier earlier this year the main goal of the carnival is to raise money for community needs.
