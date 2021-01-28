It hasn't been without its struggles, and there's still plenty left to do, but thanks to the ongoing efforts of staff at Athens-Limestone Hospital and the Limestone County Health Department, more than 2,500 first responders, health care workers and residents over the age of 75 have received vaccinations against the novel coronavirus.
ALH and the county health department each told The News Courier that during their first week of vaccine clinics, held last week in Athens, they were able to administer about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the first of two doses required for the best chance at avoiding the potentially fatal disease. LCHD said it has administered at least 1,626 since the vaccine was first made available in the county.
However, the demand for a shot in the arm continues to exceed the supply available. Felicia Lambert, ALH spokesperson, said they have hired additional staff to assist with scheduling for their clinics, and most clinics have a wait list for appointments.
Judy Smith, area administrator for the Northern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said they are expecting the Limestone health department clinic to be open at least six months, or "as long as there is a continuing pandemic and a public health need." There is no weekly allotment for doses provided at the county department, but they hope to have a steady flow soon to help meet the need, Smith said.
Alabama officials on Tuesday said the state will see a slight increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses coming in federal shipments. Smith said how much additional vaccine arrives to Limestone County will depend on the number of providers who sign on to administer the doses.
For an appointment at ALH's community clinic, residents must visit bit.ly/3sp8fbb and complete an online form. Lambert said that due to a high volume of calls to the hospital's hotline, they are no longer able to schedule appointments by phone.
To participate in the health department's clinic, residents can call 1-855-566-5333 for an appointment. Calls will be answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The clinic is at the health department on Clyde Mabry Drive.
Wednesday's numbers
While ALH has fewer patients hospitalized for COVID-19 now than at the start of the month, data from ADPH shows Limestone County remains in the "moderate risk" for spread of the disease. The disease was reported as the cause of the death for six Limestone Countians over the last week and the probable cause of death for five others.
Since the pandemic began last March, 8,494 Limestone Countians have been reported as confirmed or probably positive for COVID-19. A total of 85 have died.
