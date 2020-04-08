LifesSouth is collecting plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus.
The plasma will be used for transfusions to patients with COVID-19 to help with recovery, officials with LifeSouth said.
LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Alabama, Georgia and Florida to acquire the plasma donations.
Recovered COVID-19 patients, who were tested and found positive, can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and test negative by a lab or have not had symptoms for 28 days, officials said.
LifeSouth officials said the treatment is considered an “investigational new drug” by the FDA and collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
The plasma — which is the clear or straw-colored liquid in the blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed — contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.
Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
