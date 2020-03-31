Limestone County has jumped from a single confirmed case of COVID-19 to more than 20 in less than three weeks, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the same time span, the state moved from six confirmed cases to nearly 1,000. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, there were 13 confirmed deaths but 20 reported.
"If you can stay at home, you're safer at home," Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday, issuing yet another order aimed at reducing the spread of the disease without completely shutting down the state. The order closed nonessential businesses and venues, such as salons and concert halls, effective 5 p.m. Saturday until April 17.
She said the loss of a job or struggling to pay bills while stuck at home was not lost on her administration, but she urged Alabamians to "heed the warnings."
"Every Alabamian can social distance," Ivey said. "Every Alabamian can wash your hands for 20 seconds thoroughly. Every Alabamian can take responsibility for yourself and for members of a family."
Some cities have implemented shelter-in-place orders for their residents. In Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, residents can only leave their homes for certain activities, like picking up food or medicine, exercising outside and traveling to or from work at essential businesses.
Ivey has said she wants to avoid a statewide shelter-in-place order if possible, citing economic repercussions.
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Most who get the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus, can recover at home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patients who develop severe symptoms, such as chest pain and confusion, should seek immediate medical care. Dr. Nauman Qureshi of Athens-Limestone Hospital notes these symptoms generally appear in older citizens or those with other medical problems.
Qureshi reminded residents that due to limited resources, only those with symptoms will be tested. ALH set up a hotline — 256-232-6188 — that can provide general information about COVID-19 and its symptoms.
ADPH lists two testing sites in Limestone County — Waddell Family Medicine, 902 W. Washington St., Athens; and Limestone County Health Department, 20371 Clyde Mabry Drive, Athens. The clinic at Waddell Family Medicine is open to anyone 6 years or older who exhibits "a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19," according to a press release from the hospital.
The clinic is open 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. ALH advises patients to bring photo identification, insurance card and cell phone with them to the clinic. Preliminary information will be collected while the patient remains in the car.
