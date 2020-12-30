The Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority has announced it will be temporarily shutting its lobby doors and changing operations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CEO Daryl Williamson said he isn't sure how long the changes will last, but that they would go into effect Wednesday morning. Bills and due dates will be sent out as normal, though late fees and disconnections for nonpayment will be suspended, Williamson said.
The authority's drive-thru will be used to handle all business at the office, which is located at 17218 U.S. 72. Due to the New Year's holiday, the drive-thru will be open 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, then closed Friday.
Customers can pay their bill online at any time by visiting limestonecountywater.com or over the phone during business hours by calling 256-233-6444. Williamson said the website can also be used to request connections or disconnections, or to apply for new services.
Tuesday's numbers
Limestone County was one of only five Alabama counties that the state Department of Public Health had labeled "very high risk" for continued spread of the coronavirus as of Tuesday.
Since March 13, more than 5,800 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Limestone, with another 748 probable cases reported. Fifty-five confirmed or probable deaths from the disease had been reported.
Of the total cases reported, about 17.4% were reported in the last two weeks. Limestone has averaged about 77 new cases per day in December.
