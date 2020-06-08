FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez takes a photograph with a fan's cellphone prior to an All-Star exhibition softball game at Rod Carew stadium in Panama City, Panama. When the virus wanes enough to allow the games to begin again, the very essence of these events will likely be missing. “You know how much I love to talk to the fans, you know? To be in conversation, to throw the ball to kids,” Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez said.