Dollar General announced Monday it plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April due to increased customer demand amid the new coronavirus outbreak, bringing to 300,000 the number of new retail jobs announced by retailers in the past few days.
Last week, Walmart and Amazon announced plans to hire 150,000 and 100,000 respectively to handle an influx of online orders and deliveries as more Americans stay home to avoid the new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, which can be fatal. At this time, those most at risk for a bad outcome from COVID-19 are older adults, with risk increasing by age, and people of any age who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dollar General said most of its new jobs would be temporary, but it has a strong track record of career growth opportunities, which will mean permanent jobs for some of these new employees. Walmart said its jobs will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.
The hirings should help those who were already unemployed as well as those whose jobs were suspended due to the pandemic. Some 70,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, one of the biggest one-week increases ever.
Due to the request by health officials to practice social distancing to avoid contracting or spreading the new coronavirus, layoffs have occurred in many job sectors that rely on foot traffic, such as retail stores, hotels, restaurants and bars.
To apply for any of the new 300,000 jobs, go online to the following websites:
Dollar General: https://www.careerarc.com/
Walmart: https://careers.walmart.com/
Amazon: https://www.amazon.jobs/
Dollar General
Dollar General did not disclose a hiring wage in the press release issued today, but the company did say it offers the following: competitive wages, training and development programs and expansive benefits including day-one eligibility to telemedicine, health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and other benefits.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others.”
Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states. Approximately 75% of the American population is within 5 miles of a Dollar General. The company also operates 17 traditional distribution centers, five fresh cold storage facilities and its private fleet network.
Walmart
Walmart announced March 19 it would hire 150,000 nationwide to work at least through the end of May in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, Amazon Go Stores, Whole Foods stores and deliveries. It also said there would be opportunities to stay with the company in a longer temporary or permanent role. Last week, the company announced plans to give existing full-time employees paid hourly a $300 bonus and part-time employees $150 on April 2.
Amazon
Amazon announced March 16 it would hire 100,000 full and part-time positions across the nation in both its fulfillment centers and delivery networks across the United States. The company also announced employees in the U.S. will be paid an additional $2 per hour through April, raising the hourly rate from $15 per hour or more.
