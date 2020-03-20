Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to maintain social distancing, the city of Athens has banned door-to-door sales in the city until further notice.
The announcement, from the Mayor's Office, was issued at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 20, 2020 @ 6:27 pm
Harold Hallie Davis, 74, of Lester, Alabama, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Davis was born January 17, 1946, in Limestone County. He was a member of Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Anderson, Alabama, and he was a retired truck driver and farmer. Services were…
Eugenia Hamlett Curtis, 96, of Ardmore, Tennessee, died in Huntsville, Alabama. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ardmore Chapel FH. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ardmore United Methodist Church. Burial in Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Ettie Ruth Pierce, 89 of Athens, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Burial in New Salem Cemetery.
