An Athens native is putting his design talents to use in the fight against COVID-19.
"I realized that sitting around reading the bad news was getting me nowhere, and I felt pretty helpless," Micah Whitson, owner of The Old Try, said. "I didn't have a ventilator to offer or a box of N95 masks. But, what I do have are design chops and an audience."
So he designed 10 signs that could be downloaded for free by anyone looking to help share health guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The designs include phrases like "Home Is Where The Health Is" and "Be The Fix – Stay At Six Ft."
Whitson said they have been downloaded more than 4,000 times so far by individuals, businesses and even a few mayors. He said the most popular by far is a sign that reads, "Love Your Neighbor – Flatten The Curve."
"My sister-in-law is married to a Boston doctor, so we are close to the situation here," said Whitson, who was raised in Athens but moved north several years ago.
When the tornadoes struck Alabama in 2011, he was inspired to start The Old Try as a way to give others who were raised in the South a way to remember their roots no matter where they lived.
When the new coronavirus started to spread, he decided it was time to use the outreach his business had attained to help convey the importance of social distancing, working from home and other health tips.
"It's just encouraging to know we've got a megaphone to help spread the word," Whitson said.
Other signs include "Be A Hero – Hunker at Home" and "The Better You Cover, The Quicker It's Over." For businesses, there's "Help Float A Local Business & Tip Your Driver Well," and for those working from home, there's the "Officially Sanctioned Work From Home Workstation" sign.
Visit https://theoldtry.com/products/down-with-covid to view the full list.
