Voters who travel to Ardmore to cast their ballot will have a new polling location this November, after the Ardmore Town Council and Limestone County Commission each approved moving to a bigger facility.
Previous elections were held at the Ardmore Municipal Annex, but with an ongoing pandemic and a large turnout expected, officials felt the annex wouldn't be enough for November.
"Based on their estimates, if the number vote Nov. 3 that voted in the 2016 presidential election, if they have that same turnout, they're probably looking at 1,500 to 1,600 people trying to get through," Limestone County Probate Judge Charles Woodroof said during Monday's commission meeting.
With social distancing being a factor, it was determined everyone would be safer if they opened the Ardmore Senior Center on Park Avenue as a polling location instead. Ardmore Mayor Billy Shannon said voters can enter through the front, register and cast their ballot, then exit through the back of the building.
The added space will also provide for more social distancing, "and our parking was a little better down there, too," Shannon said.
Tuesday's municipal election, which only has one race on the ticket, will still be held at the municipal annex. The move will go into effect for the November election and will be permanent after that, Shannon said.
Woodroof said other polling places in Limestone County are still under review and could be changed before November, though most will remain the same.
