The second person to die as a result of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama called one of Limestone's neighboring counties home.
Elgin resident Albert Johnson Trousdale, 78, died Thursday of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to news and social media reports.
A Facebook page was created March 21 to provide updates on Trousdale after he tested positive for the disease. According to posts on the page, Trousdale began showing symptoms in early March and was admitted March 16 to Huntsville Hospital, where he was treated for pneumonia and other issues.
"If you have been around Johnson in the last 14 days, please be aware if you start running a fever or having shortness of breath, you need to contact your medical professional immediately!" read a post on March 21.
Thursday morning, a post announced Trousdale's passing, saying he "went to join Nicky in Heaven."
